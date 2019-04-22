kanye west

Kanye West holds church service at Coachella on Easter Sunday

INDIO, California -- Kanye West brought the church to Coachella.

The rapper held a special Sunday service on Easter, also live streaming it on YouTube.

The event lasted three hours and featured celebrity friends like Chance the Rapper, Teyana Taylor, DMX and Kid Cudi, according to ABC News.

RELATED: Video catches woman tossing 7 newborn puppies into Coachella dumpster in 90-degree weather

The service included a full band and massive gospel choir dressed in shades of pink and purple.

West even dropped in some of his songs like "Lift Yourself," "All Falls Down," and "Otis."

As he concluded his song, "Jesus Walks," he fell to his knees, appearing to be praying.

The controversial rapper also debuted a new song, "Water."

West reportedly was slated to headline the two-weekend event before pulling out due to a clash with organizers.

The performance was a continuation of West's viral "Sunday Service" performances that have been captured through his wife Kim Kardashian's social media.

SEE ALSO: Kanye West said his 'MAGA' hat makes him 'feel like Superman' during meeting with President Trump
EMBED More News Videos

Kanye West discussed his support for President Trump.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcaliforniarap musickanye westreligionrappermusicu.s. & worldcoachellaeasterkardashian family
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KANYE WEST
Rapper A$AP Rocky charged with assault over fight in Sweden
Trump says he'll 'personally vouch' for rapper A$AP Rocky
Trump says he's trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home
Kanye West reportedly met with potential investors in SF to discuss Star Wars-themed prefab homes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News