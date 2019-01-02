ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian expecting fourth child, People reports

(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are about to have another little Kardashian to keep up with.

Less than a year after the birth of their third child, the superstars have another baby on the way, according to People. The magazine reported the news on Wednesday morning, adding that this will be their second child to be born via surrogate.

The baby will join big siblings North (born 2013), Saint (born 2015) and Chicago (born in Jan. 2018 via surrogate).



Kardashian West said in 2017 that, after she suffered from placenta accreta during her first two pregnancies, doctors advised her that she wouldn't be able to carry another child.

"I hated being pregnant," she told Elle Magazine last year. "But as much as I hated it, I still wished I could have done it on my own. The control is hard at the beginning. Once you let that go, it's the best experience. I would recommend surrogacy for anybody."

The reality TV star and beauty mogul also told the magazine at the time that four children would be her maximum.

"I don't think I could handle more than that," she said. "My time is spread really thin. And I think it's important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids."

Neither of the parents-to-be has officially announced the news on social media yet.
