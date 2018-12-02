ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Katy Perry, Gwen Stefani among artists at One Love Malibu benefit to help Woolsey Fire victims

Katy Perry was among the performers helping victims of the Woolsey Fire at a benefit concert in Malibu.

CALABASAS, Calif. --
Katy Perry and Gwen Stefani were among the performers helping victims of the Woolsey Fire at a benefit concert in Malibu.

The One Love Malibu event was also scheduled to feature Macy Gray, Robin Thicke and Rita Wilson.


The sold-out event was organized in a hurry to help people who lose their homes and belongings in the Woolsey Fire.

The blaze devastated nearly 97,000 acres, destroyed 1,500 buildings and cost three lives as it raged through Ventura County and Malibu for almost two weeks in November.

"Everyone stepping up here today shows that we're resilient," said state Sen. Henry Stern, D-Calabasas. "And it's moving. These artists are so generous, the people who came out and made this concert happen. It's a big lift."

The event was organized by the Malibu Foundation, which was created after the fire to help local communities rebuild.

The concert was held at the King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas.
