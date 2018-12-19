ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Keith Urban to perform at College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi's Stadium

Keith Urban is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Keith Urban will headline the pregame entertainment for the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara in January, officials announced Wednesday.

RELATED: Volunteers needed for College Football Playoff in South Bay

The four-time Grammy Award winner and CMA Entertainer of the Year will headline the Allstate Championship Tailgate from the Capitol One Savor Card Music Stage on January 7.

The pregame entertainment will also include a salute to the armed forces and a national anthem ceremony featuring a live feed from U.S. troops stationed in Afghanistan watching the game.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcollege footballfootballlive musicconcertLevi's StadiumSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Volunteers needed for College Football Playoff in South Bay
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
A look back on Penny Marshall's career
'Shrek the Halls' to air on ABC Dec. 19
Actress and director Penny Marshall dies at age 75
Explore the best of Prague with cheap flights from San Jose | Hoodline
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Deputies: Highway 37 back open after suspect rescued and arrested
Bay Area bridge toll increases approved by transportation leaders
Yemeni mom may arrive tonight to be with dying 2-year-old in Oakland
SF agency providing housing, supportive services to help get people off the streets
Elon Musk unveils underground transit tunnel in SoCal
Tesla Model S ignites for 2nd time overnight in Campbell
Boy, 15, attacked by mob of teens on way home from school
Mineta San Jose Airport surpasses Oakland for number of travelers
Show More
Pres. George HW Bush's service dog Sully honored in New York
Christmas Eve to be a holiday for federal workers in 2018
Report: Facebook gave companies access to users' personal information
San Francisco mayor asks for brother's early prison release
5 bar workers arrested for serving teen who caused fatal crash
More News