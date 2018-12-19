Keith Urban to perform at College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi's Stadium

Keith Urban will headline the pregame entertainment for the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara in January, officials announced Wednesday.The four-time Grammy Award winner and CMA Entertainer of the Year will headline the Allstate Championship Tailgate from the Capitol One Savor Card Music Stage on January 7.The pregame entertainment will also include a salute to the armed forces and a national anthem ceremony featuring a live feed from U.S. troops stationed in Afghanistan watching the game.