Coronavirus: Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos donate $1 million to aid in COVID-19 relief

NEW YORK -- Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos are donating $1 million to help in coronavirus relief efforts

Their donation to the New York Governor's office will be used to purchase urgently needed ventilators and to help the WIN organization, which runs 11 women's shelters in New York City.

New York state's coronavirus caseload is growing so fast that official counts quickly become obsolete.

The number of cases is growing partly because of a dramatic increase in testing. New York has cumulatively tested 22,000 people, including more than 7,500 in the past day, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
