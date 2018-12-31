ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kevin Hart surprises crew with old school cars to celebrate end of 'Irresponsible' tour

To celebrate the end of his "Irresponsible" tour, Kevin Hart surprised his crew with a little something extra: old school cars (Credit: Kevin Hart via Instagram)

To celebrate the end of his "Irresponsible" tour, Kevin Hart surprised his crew with a little something extra: old school cars.

"So the tour's over and I told my guys I was going to do something special for them," Hart, 39, said in a video posted on Instagram Saturday. "They had no idea what it was. I just surprised my whole team with old schools."

In the video, Hart walked around to show off the muscle cars he bought for each crew member. "I mean it when I say 'I love my team,''" Hart said.



"This tour has been amazing. I wouldn't be where I am today without my team. Love y'all.....We ride together we die together....Plastic Cup Boyz for Life!!!!!"

A few hours later, Hart posted that the men decided to form a club: the "Plastic Cup Boyz Car Club."

"...we are getting jackets and hats and gloves with no finger tips..."

It's reported that Hart's net worth is around $120 million.
