SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Kevin Spacey faces charge in sexual assault of teen, posts bizarre video

EMBED </>More Videos

A Massachusetts prosecutor says Kevin Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned next month on a charge of indecent assault and battery on allegations he sexually assaulted the teenage so (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

BOSTON --
Actor Kevin Spacey is facing a charge of indecent assault and battery on allegations he sexually assaulted a teenage boy at a restaurant in 2016, and the former "House of Cards" actor has now broken his silence with a bizarre video.

A Massachusetts prosecutor said Spacey is scheduled to be arraigned next month on a charge of indecent assault and battery on allegations he sexually assaulted the son of a Boston television anchor in a Nantucket restaurant.

RELATED: LA County DA says no charges filed against Kevin Spacey

Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe tells The Boston Globe that Spacey is due in Nantucket District Court on Jan. 7.

O'Keefe says a criminal complaint was issued by a clerk magistrate during a public show-cause hearing on Thursday.

Former news anchor Heather Unruh (UN'-roo) came forward in November 2017 and said the actor stuck his hand down her then-18-year-old son's pants and grabbed his genitals at the Club Car Restaurant in July 2016.

A message seeking comment was left Monday with Spacey spokeswoman Laura Johnson. The actor himself, however, broke his silence Monday since being accused.

Spacey posted a video to Twitter, seemingly as his "House of Cards" character Francis Underwood.


In the video, Spacey, wearing an apron, appears to be in a kitchen while talking directly to the camera. He says, "They may have tried to separate us but what we have is too strong, it's too powerful."

"I told you my deepest, darkest secrets...I shocked you with my honesty but mostly I challenged you and made you think," he said. "...You want me back."

He went on by saying that some have been waiting for him to "confess it all. They're just dying to have me declare that everything said is true, and that I got what I deserved. Wouldn't that be easy?"

RELATED: The growing list of powerful men accused of sexual misconduct

He then added that not all would believe it's that simple -- to believe something without having "all the facts."

"I never played by the rules," he added. And you loved it.

Spacey ended his three-minute video talking about an "unsatisfying ending," likely referring to his sudden kill-off from the Netflix show.

"You never actually saw me die, did you?" he asked the camera. "Conclusions can be so deceiving. Miss me?"

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentkevin spaceyactorcelebritycelebrity crimeu.s. & worldsexual misconductMassachusetts
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT
Get help with sexual assault, rape, and abuse
Rep. Speier talks about sexual harassment bill
USA Gymnastics bankruptcy may impact Bay Area clubs
USA Gymnastics files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
More sexual misconduct
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Tom Hanks surprises fans at SoCal In-N-Out
How to watch 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade'
Holiday traditions, San Francisco style
Oakland weekend: John Legend's Legendary Christmas, Oakland Ballet's Nutcracker, more
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Lefty O'Doul's toy drive in SF aiming to break 2016 record
Watch Raiders vs. Broncos on ABC7 Christmas Eve
Dow Jones plunges more than 600 points on Christmas Eve
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
NORAD Santa tracker live: Follow him around the world
Tom Hanks surprises fans at SoCal In-N-Out
Guns, cannabis, pets: 2019 brings lots of new California laws
What is open, closed during federal government shutdown
Show More
Last-minute shopping? These retailers are open Christmas Eve
Parents of wrestler who cut dreadlocks thank supporters
Firefighter dresses as Buddy the Elf, challenges strangers to pillow fights
23 sets of twins pose with Santa
Woman burglarizes business dressed as Rudolph
More News