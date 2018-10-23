MENTOR, Ohio --Who you gonna call? GHOSTBUSTERS! A kid in Ohio deserves the big size chocolate candy bar for his epic crochet "Slimer" costume.
His mom made it and shared video of her son Jack showing off his new costume by doing some dance moves.
Stephanie Pokorny creates elaborate costumes using crochet. This Halloween, Jack chose to be the character "Slimer" from 1984 film Ghostbusters.
Mom says she included an extra-special finishing touch to the costume by adding some glow-in-the-dark paint so that it would light up at night.
The lucky little boy had his choice of crocheted creations for Halloween. His mom also made an impressive Predator costume. Pokorny has made other crocheted costumes in the past but says she got especially ambitious about it this year.