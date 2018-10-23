HALLOWEEN

Kid wins Halloween with his epic crochet 'Slimer' costume from 'Ghostbusters'

EMBED </>More Videos

Who you gonna call? GHOSTBUSTERS! A kid in Ohio deserves the big size chocolate candy bar his epic crochet "Slimer" costume. (Stephanie Pokorny via Storyful)

MENTOR, Ohio --
Who you gonna call? GHOSTBUSTERS! A kid in Ohio deserves the big size chocolate candy bar for his epic crochet "Slimer" costume.

His mom made it and shared video of her son Jack showing off his new costume by doing some dance moves.

Stephanie Pokorny creates elaborate costumes using crochet. This Halloween, Jack chose to be the character "Slimer" from 1984 film Ghostbusters.

Mom says she included an extra-special finishing touch to the costume by adding some glow-in-the-dark paint so that it would light up at night.

The lucky little boy had his choice of crocheted creations for Halloween. His mom also made an impressive Predator costume. Pokorny has made other crocheted costumes in the past but says she got especially ambitious about it this year.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthalloweenfashioncostumesDo It Yourselfsocietyholidayu.s. & worldohiofamilybuzzworthy
HALLOWEEN
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
Bay Area LIFE: Papa Murphy's Halloween Jack-O-Lantern
These DIY Flintstones Halloween costumes are straight out of Bedrock
More halloween
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Disney Night' takes over the ballroom on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
You may still have a chance to get tickets to 'Hamilton'-- here's how!
Society Cabaret temporarily relocates to Inner Sunset's Sip Tea Room
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIVE Sky7: 5-alarm fire at building under-construction in Oakland
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in house fire in San Francisco
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6B for drawing tonight
Fire burns multiple floors of San Francisco high-rise
Evacuees describe fire in San Francisco high-rise building
Palo Alto community creates survey to spotlight traffic congestion
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
SF judge denies Monsanto's request for new trial in Roundup verdict
Show More
San Francisco Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White announces her retirement
Transgender community vows to fight Trump proposal to re-define gender
Denver boy, 5, dies from rare cancer in 17 days
Killing of Jamal Khashoggi unlikely to impact Silicon Valley VC funding
Are you registered to vote? Check here
More News