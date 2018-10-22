HALLOWEEN

Kid wins Halloween with his epic crochet 'Slimer' costume

MENTOR, Ohio (KGO) --
Who you gonna call? GHOSTBUSTERS! A kid in Ohio deserves the big size chocolate candy bar for his epic crochet "Slimer" costume.

His mom made it and shared video of her son Jack showing off his new costume by doing some dance moves.

Stephanie Pokorny is incredibly talented at creating elaborate costumes using crochet. This Halloween, Jack chose to be the character "Slimer" from 1984 film "Ghostbusters".

Mom says she included an extra-special finishing touch to the costume by adding some glow-in-the-dark paint so that it would light up at night.
