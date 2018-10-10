ABC PRIMETIME

Leighton Meester, Taran Killam say kids ramp up the fun on ABC's 'Single Parents'

EMBED </>More Videos

Taran Killam and Leighton Meester talk about their new ABC show ''Single Parents.''

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
The stars of ABC's new Wednesday Primetime comedy Single Parents say that the laughs never seem to stop.

Leighton Meester (Angie) and Taran Killam (Will) play the parents of elementary-aged kids who have found their "village" in other single parents in their children's class.

The obvious question is, will Angie and Will ever end up together?

"The show is called Single Parents, and the second we get together, we can't call it that anymore," Killam joked.

Ha! Meester and Killam compared their characters' relationship to When Harry Met Sally, but at the very beginning.

Meester and Killam say they couldn't have asked for better kids to play their on-camera children.


This week, Angie gets jealous when her son Graham asks Will to get a colonoscopy, so she decides to get one herself.

"Her son, the character Graham, finds out that there's a history of colon cancer in my family," Killam said of his character, "and he (Graham) is a bit of a worry wart, so he asks me to get one."

"And I'm jealous," Meester explained.

"She gets jealous of my colonoscopy so books one of her own," Killam said.

Don't miss this all-new episode of "Single Parents," airing tonight at 9:30/8:30c, on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentABC PrimetimeABC
ABC PRIMETIME
Gervais talks 'Child Support' season 2, addition to TGIF
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
'A Million Little Things' takes on male breast cancer
Planners take the worry out of how to propose
More ABC Primetime
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Gervais talks 'Child Support' season 2, addition to TGIF
Hasbro releases parody versions of classic family games
Taylor Swift becomes most decorated woman in AMAs history
Here are your 2018 American Music Awards winners
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
LIVE: Experts say Hurricane Michael came too fast for many to evacuate
Man facing felony charges after fight outside Levi Stadium
Officials: Fremont St near SF's Salesforce Transit Center won't reopen until next Wednesday
Limo owner's son charged following deadly NY crash
Man burned after using brake fluid, vacuum to kill bugs
Here's what Hurricane Michael looks like from space
Stranger gives Texas high school students homecoming surprise
LA home infested with rats causes concern among neighbors
Show More
'Father of the year' uses toddler to help shoplift
VIDEO: Building collapses as Hurricane Michael lashes Florida
2 Chicago area children being treated for rare polio-like illness
PHOTOS: Hurricane Michael damage
Third-graders' 'mess' leaves beloved custodian in tears
More News