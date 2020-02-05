Arts & Entertainment

Hollywood screen legend Kirk Douglas dies at 103, son Michael announces

Actor Kirk Douglas is shown at a 2017 event in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Kirk Douglas, a Hollywood legend who starred in "Spartacus" and countless other Hollywood classics, has died at age 103, his son Michael announced Wednesday.

Douglas was nominated for three Academy Awards during his decades-long career and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.



His son, actor Michael Douglas, posted a tribute to his father on Instagram:

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.

Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

In the Los Angeles area, Douglas and his wife Anne were also known as philanthropists, providing money for hundreds of playgrounds across the region, as well as an Alzheimer's facility in Woodland Hills.



DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
