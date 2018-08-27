Kwik-E-Mart from 'The Simpsons' opens in South Carolina

Attention, Simpsons fans! You can now be like Homer and grab a donut from a real-life Kwik-E-Mart! Mmmmm ... donuts!That's right, the convenience store from the popular show "The Simpsons" has come to life in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.The shop is a total recreation of the store of the iconic animated television series - far out, man!Visitors can slurp their own Squishee, chow down on a Lard Lad Donut, or grab a Duff-brand non-alcoholic energy drink.The store's creators said four years of planning went into the attraction, adding that Myrtle Beach is a perfect fit.And if the store wasn't cool enough, it's the first full-service Kwik-E-Mart in the world.It's attached to a Simpsons-themed Aztec Theater which is slated to open later in 2018.