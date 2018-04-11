ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sexual assault case against Kevin Spacey being reviewed in Los Angeles

This is an undated image of Kevin Spacey. (KGO-TV)

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing a sexual assault case against actor Kevin Spacey, for possible criminal charges.

A man claims Spacey sexually assaulted him in 1992.

In October, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of assaulting him when he was 14.

RELATED: San Francisco LGBT community has mixed reactions to Kevin Spacey's coming out

Since then, more than a dozen other men have accused the two-time Oscar winner of sexual misconduct.

There are also open investigations against Spacey in Massachusetts and England.
