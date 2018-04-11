LOS ANGELES (KGO) --Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing a sexual assault case against actor Kevin Spacey, for possible criminal charges.
A man claims Spacey sexually assaulted him in 1992.
In October, actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of assaulting him when he was 14.
Since then, more than a dozen other men have accused the two-time Oscar winner of sexual misconduct.
There are also open investigations against Spacey in Massachusetts and England.