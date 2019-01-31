SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Larry Beil obviously knows sports, but now he knows musicals?
Reggie Aqui has started a segment on Midday Live called "I Know Sports," even though Reggie knows nothing about sports.
Apparently, Larry has taken offense to this and wants Reggie to stick to what he knows. Well, Reggie issued a challenge to Larry to give some hot takes on "Rent: Live" and Beil has delivered.
This rivalry is just getting started.
You know what’s weird about The Saints and The St. Angeles Rams and missed calls in the throwball? Receipts. #IknowSports (I don’t) #MiddayLive pic.twitter.com/uvtDDTd2ox— Reggie Aqui (@reggieaqui) January 22, 2019