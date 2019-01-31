ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Larry Beil knows musicals? Sports director takes on new challenge

Reggie Aqui challenged Larry Beil to talk about something he knows nothing about: Musicals.

Eric Shackelford
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Larry Beil obviously knows sports, but now he knows musicals?

Reggie Aqui has started a segment on Midday Live called "I Know Sports," even though Reggie knows nothing about sports.

RELATED: Reggie Knows Sports: Bye, Bye Oracle!

Apparently, Larry has taken offense to this and wants Reggie to stick to what he knows. Well, Reggie issued a challenge to Larry to give some hot takes on "Rent: Live" and Beil has delivered.

This rivalry is just getting started.

Watch more sports from Reggie and musicals from Larry along with local news and local hot topics on ABC7's "Midday Live" weekdays at 11 a.m.!

