ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Lea Michele and Darren Criss continue LM/DC tour on North American West Coast

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Lea Michele and Darren Criss are continuing their LM/DC tour on the North American West Coast.

Enter now through Wednesday, Oct. 24!

Live Nation is giving one lucky fan the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show. Lea Michele and Darren Criss will be at The Masonic in San Francisco on Monday, Oct. 29.

"We loved every minute of the first leg of the LM/DC Tour," said Michele and Criss. "Each city warmly embraced us with a good time and high energy. We have the best fans and when we heard them wanting more, we absolutely wanted to deliver. We couldn't be more thrilled to take the LM/DC Tour to the west coast."

>>ENTER HERE

To buy tickets, which are on sale now, go here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsweepstakescontestsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fishman, Robinson on 'The Conners' transition, tone
Go back to the '70s for new show 'The Kids are Alright'
Fischer, Hudson talk season 2 of 'Splitting Up Together'
'Dancing with the Stars' brings in an extra performer for 'Trio Week'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
SF Safeway employee wins $1.9M; Mega Millions jackpot soars to $900M
1 hospitalized after U.S. Park Police officer-involved shooting in San Francisco
Mysterious polio-like paralyzing illness found in 22 states
First Lady Melania Trump's plane forced to return to Joint Base Andrews
KFC restaurant in Antioch a total loss after 2-alarm fire
AP source: Astros accused of filming in opponents' dugout in playoffs
Meet 'The Rookie' working Bay Area highways
AccuWeather Forecast: More minor Bay and Coast cooling
Show More
Despite two jobs, Oakland woman lives in her car
YouTube back up after being hit by major outage
'I don't forgive this woman': Black boy wrongly accused of grabbing white woman
WWII-era plane crashes into golf course fence near Livermore Airport
Cab drivers protest SFMTA's proposals outside city hall
More News