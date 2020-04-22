Arts & Entertainment

Carole King, Smokey Robinson and more perform for the All Together Now streaming show: WATCH LIVE

LOS ANGELES -- This Saturday, a virtual concert featuring Carole King, Smokey Robinson and many more, will be streaming to the public to raise funds for those affected by the coronavirus emergency.

The event, All Together Now, will benefit the L.A. City Coronavirus Relief Fund, which helps support families and small businesses, relieve healthcare workers, provide critical medical resources, provide services to the unhoused, and fund research for COVID-19.

Previously announced stars who will participate in the event include Joe Bonamassa, Malcolm McDowell, Richie Sambora, Tim Allen, Rick Springfield, Jeff Bridges, Mike Love, Micky Dolenz, Paul Rodgers, Mickey Thomas, Melissa Manchester and Denny Laine.

Grammy winners Alan Parsons and David Pack of Ambrosia are expected to perform a first-ever digital duet.

You can watch the show streaming here starting at 2 p.m. PT/ 5 p.m. ET Saturday. Stream the virtual concert directly to your TV with our brand new apps for Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV and Roku. You can also watch it on http://www.alerttheglobe.com, where you'll also be able to donate directly to the relief fund.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesconcertcoronavirusfree concertcommunitynonprofit
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
CA nearly doubles COVID-19 testing, now ranks 27th in US
SF jazz singer Mark Robinson sings Tony Bennett's 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco'
UCSF doctor on front lines of COVID-19 in NYC describes experience
Worldwide coronavirus death toll tops 200,000
SoCal doctor warns: 'We definitely will see 2nd wave' of COVID-19
East Bay artist installs un-authorized quarantine sculpture
Show More
Sing-along of Tony Bennett's 'I Left My Heart in San Francisco'
Coronavirus updates: Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops 200,000, Johns Hopkins Univ. say
North Bay charity helps feed health care workers, keeps restaurants in business
Credit card chargebacks can help people who were refused refunds
Coronavirus Impact: Half of SF restaurants expected to close, industry bracing for big changes
More TOP STORIES News