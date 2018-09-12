K-Pop band BTS performing at Oracle Arena

Have you heard of the boy band BTS? I’m learning a lot this morning! @BTS_twt is performing in Oakland tonight- and this line to get inside the coliseum started forming Monday night! These fans adore the band! The 7 members sound like they care a lot about their fans. 😘🤗 pic.twitter.com/zTGo9TwE6g — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 12, 2018

An international sensation comes to the East Bay Wednesday night, South Korean pop band BTS will perform at Oracle Arena.BTS gained worldwide acclaim as the first K-Pop group to win a Billboard Music Award.Their 'Love Yourself' world tour is sold out, but there are resale tickets for tonight's concert on Ticketmaster starting at $675.Fans, called the BTS ARMY, will line up at 10 a.m. for the "fan experience," where they can buy merchandise and take photos.Doors for the concert open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.