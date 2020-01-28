Arts & Entertainment

LIVE's After Oscar Show in Hollywood!

On February 10th, the biggest after party is coming, live from the Oscar stage!

Watch LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN for the Daily Trivia Question then enter your answer HERE for your chance to win!

LIVE's "After Oscar Show" in Hollywood has seats saved just for you and a guest. One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive a Hollywood getaway for two, which includes two (2) VIP tickets to see LIVE's "After Oscar Show" in Hollywood, and five (5) Runner Up winners will each receive a prize package of LIVE merchandise.

**Must be able to travel Saturday, 2/8, through Monday, 2/10.**
One (1) Grand Prize winner will receive:
- 2 x VIP seats at LIVE's "After Oscar Show" from the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center on Monday, 2/10/2020
- Roundtrip coach airfare for two to Los Angeles (winner & guest)
- Hotel accommodations for 2 nights (based on double occupancy)
- Pre-tipped car service to/from LA area airport/hotel

- 1 x $250 Food & Beverage Award

The approximate retail value ("ARV") of Grand Prize: $3,000.00 US

>> ENTER HERE

Enter once per day now through Sunday, 2/2/20, at 12:00 a.m.

