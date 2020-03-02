reality television

Local Drag Queen On 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stops By And Things Get Interesting

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" has become a mainstream hit. It's been on air since 2009, but only one drag queen from San Francisco has been on to represent the Bay Area... until now.

San Francisco's Rock M. Sakura is making her debut on season 12 and she stopped by to talk about it on Midday Live.

Of course, we couldn't let her go without playing a ridiculous game - this one is called "Reading The News", but it's reading like you haven't heard before. Check it out in the video above.

