Love, loss and magic: 5 must-see SF performing arts events this week

Immersive Meetup with Danielle Baskin

B.Y.O.D. Bring Your Own Dog Comedy Show

Love & Tragedy: Letters from the 16th Century

So This Sucks: A Night of Heartbreak & Disappointment

Dan Chan Magic Show

If you're a fan of the arts, get out your calendar. There's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in San Francisco this week, from a dog-friendly comedy show to sleight-of-hand magic.---Tonight, join experiential artist Danielle Baskin at a meetup and fireside chat presented by Epic Immersive Labs. Baskin is known for designing experiences and "organizing pranks" like LineCon, "a conference about line-related topics that took place while waiting in San Francisco's longest lines."Monday, February 11, 7-10 p.m.The Laundry, 3359 26th St.FreeBilled as the "only comedy show in SF where you can bring your dog," El Rio's weekly B.Y.O.D. showcases some of the Bay Area's best and up-and-coming comics in a pooch-friendly bar atmosphere. This week's show is hosted by Marcie Rogo and features Chloe Kiester, Hayden Greif-Neill, Mean Dave, Allison Mick and more.Wednesday, February 13, 8-9:30 p.m.El Rio, 3158 Mission St.$5This week, Jackson Square's art-supply haven Artist & Craftsman Supply explores all of the emotions that come with celebrating Valentine's Day through the "words and letters of the 16th century." Delve into a variety of mixed-media projects, using art materials supplied by the business. Light refreshments will be provided as well.Thursday, February 14, 6-8 p.m.Artist & Craftsman Supply San Francisco, 555 Pacific Ave.FreeFeeling left out with all the romance in the air? This anti-Valentine's-Day storytelling event might lift your spirits. From the creators ofwill feature performers telling true tales of love, heartbreak and disappointment for one night only.Thursday, February 14, 7:30-10 p.m.Black Box Theater at The Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St.$15 (early bird); $20 (day of show)If traditional Valentine's Day activities aren't your cup of tea, or you'd rather escape all the hype, check out a show with master magician Dan Chan. Chan incorporates mentalism, perception and improvisational comedy with sleight-of-hand illusions for his one-of-a-kind show -- which includes dinner in the price.Thursday, February 14, 6 p.m.K-Elements BBQ, 2140 Clement St.$40