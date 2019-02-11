ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Love, loss and magic: 5 must-see SF performing arts events this week

Photo: Rob Laughter/Unsplash

By Hoodline
If you're a fan of the arts, get out your calendar. There's plenty to do when it comes to artsy events in San Francisco this week, from a dog-friendly comedy show to sleight-of-hand magic.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Immersive Meetup with Danielle Baskin





Tonight, join experiential artist Danielle Baskin at a meetup and fireside chat presented by Epic Immersive Labs. Baskin is known for designing experiences and "organizing pranks" like LineCon, "a conference about line-related topics that took place while waiting in San Francisco's longest lines."

When: Monday, February 11, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The Laundry, 3359 26th St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

B.Y.O.D. Bring Your Own Dog Comedy Show





Billed as the "only comedy show in SF where you can bring your dog," El Rio's weekly B.Y.O.D. showcases some of the Bay Area's best and up-and-coming comics in a pooch-friendly bar atmosphere. This week's show is hosted by Marcie Rogo and features Chloe Kiester, Hayden Greif-Neill, Mean Dave, Allison Mick and more.

When: Wednesday, February 13, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: El Rio, 3158 Mission St.
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Love & Tragedy: Letters from the 16th Century





This week, Jackson Square's art-supply haven Artist & Craftsman Supply explores all of the emotions that come with celebrating Valentine's Day through the "words and letters of the 16th century." Delve into a variety of mixed-media projects, using art materials supplied by the business. Light refreshments will be provided as well.

When: Thursday, February 14, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Artist & Craftsman Supply San Francisco, 555 Pacific Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

So This Sucks: A Night of Heartbreak & Disappointment





Feeling left out with all the romance in the air? This anti-Valentine's-Day storytelling event might lift your spirits. From the creators of About Last Night, So This Sucks will feature performers telling true tales of love, heartbreak and disappointment for one night only.
When: Thursday, February 14, 7:30-10 p.m.
Where: Black Box Theater at The Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St.
Price: $15 (early bird); $20 (day of show)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Dan Chan Magic Show





If traditional Valentine's Day activities aren't your cup of tea, or you'd rather escape all the hype, check out a show with master magician Dan Chan. Chan incorporates mentalism, perception and improvisational comedy with sleight-of-hand illusions for his one-of-a-kind show -- which includes dinner in the price.

When: Thursday, February 14, 6 p.m.
Where: K-Elements BBQ, 2140 Clement St.
Price: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSan Francisco
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Grammy winners
Oscars: Cinematography, other awards to be given during breaks
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
These Disney movies are hitting the big screen in 2019
Michelle Obama's Grammy appearance did not impress mom
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
VIDEO: Car stuck in sinkhole in Castro Valley
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Accuweather Forecast: Strong storm moves into Bay Area
Preliminary hearing underway for convicted Vallejo kidnapper
Heavy rain, strong winds wreak havoc in Bay Area
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
Dozens of accidents reported on Bay Area roadways
Show More
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
VIDEO: Elephants play in mud as storm closes Oakland Zoo
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Storm triggers flight cancellations, 3 hour delays at SFO
Gavin Newsom's office clarifies high-speed rail comments
More News