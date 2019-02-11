Love, loss and magic: 5 must-see SF performing arts events this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Immersive Meetup with Danielle Baskin
Tonight, join experiential artist Danielle Baskin at a meetup and fireside chat presented by Epic Immersive Labs. Baskin is known for designing experiences and "organizing pranks" like LineCon, "a conference about line-related topics that took place while waiting in San Francisco's longest lines."
When: Monday, February 11, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The Laundry, 3359 26th St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
B.Y.O.D. Bring Your Own Dog Comedy Show
Billed as the "only comedy show in SF where you can bring your dog," El Rio's weekly B.Y.O.D. showcases some of the Bay Area's best and up-and-coming comics in a pooch-friendly bar atmosphere. This week's show is hosted by Marcie Rogo and features Chloe Kiester, Hayden Greif-Neill, Mean Dave, Allison Mick and more.
When: Wednesday, February 13, 8-9:30 p.m.
Where: El Rio, 3158 Mission St.
Price: $5
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Love & Tragedy: Letters from the 16th Century
This week, Jackson Square's art-supply haven Artist & Craftsman Supply explores all of the emotions that come with celebrating Valentine's Day through the "words and letters of the 16th century." Delve into a variety of mixed-media projects, using art materials supplied by the business. Light refreshments will be provided as well.
When: Thursday, February 14, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Artist & Craftsman Supply San Francisco, 555 Pacific Ave.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
So This Sucks: A Night of Heartbreak & Disappointment
Feeling left out with all the romance in the air? This anti-Valentine's-Day storytelling event might lift your spirits. From the creators of About Last Night, So This Sucks will feature performers telling true tales of love, heartbreak and disappointment for one night only.
When: Thursday, February 14, 7:30-10 p.m.
Where: Black Box Theater at The Palace of Fine Arts, 3601 Lyon St.
Price: $15 (early bird); $20 (day of show)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Dan Chan Magic Show
If traditional Valentine's Day activities aren't your cup of tea, or you'd rather escape all the hype, check out a show with master magician Dan Chan. Chan incorporates mentalism, perception and improvisational comedy with sleight-of-hand illusions for his one-of-a-kind show -- which includes dinner in the price.
When: Thursday, February 14, 6 p.m.
Where: K-Elements BBQ, 2140 Clement St.
Price: $40
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets