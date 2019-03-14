911 call released after actor Luke Perry suffers deadly stroke

The desperate 911 call made from Luke Perry's house after the actor suffered a massive stroke has been released.The caller is heard begging the 911 dispatcher to send help as quickly as possible.The dispatcher on the call is then heard asking the caller a few questions."Is he injured? Did he hurt himself? Did he fall? Is he able to speak with you? Is he breathing normally?" the 911 dispatcher asked.It's still unclear who made the chilling call, and whether the actor was already unconscious when the ambulance arrived.It reportedly took nine minutes and 46 seconds to transport the 52-year-old actor from his home in Sherman Oaks, California to a local hospital.The 911 dispatcher advised the caller to leave Perry where he was."Have him stay where he's at until they arrive, they're on their way," the operator said. "Should he get any worse before they arrive, call us back for further instructions."When a stroke occurs, every second counts. As soon as the blood flow to the brain is disrupted, brain cells start to die.A source told People Magazine that "he never regained consciousness. Things were so dire that they put him under heavy sedation. He was gone, basically, by the time he got to the hospital."His family is coming together to make funeral arrangements.His daughter wrote an Instagram post saying, "It's the worst thing to ever happen in my life."His son wrote, "My heart is broken thinking about everything you won't be here for. I'll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud."Perry was currently starring in the teen drama "Riverdale.""He was one of the guys who would rather have us laughing at his great stories than mourning too long," co-star Cole Sprouse said.