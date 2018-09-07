Family: Rapper Mac Miller has died at age 26

LOS ANGELES --Mac Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26.
A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday and there are no further details available on how he died.
Miller, who also drew headlines for his two-year relationship with singer Ariana Grande that ended earlier this year, was apparently found dead at his home in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles police said they responded to a report of a deceased person at a home on the same block where Miller is listed as a resident, but released no other details.
While Miller didn't have a hit on Top 40 radio, he had a strong following on streaming networks. He often alluded to his battles with addiction over the years.
Back in May, McCormick was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence following a crash in Studio City.
McCormick and pop star Ariana Grande had broken up earlier that month, with Grande tweeting afterward: "pls take care of yourself."
pls take care of yourself— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 17, 2018
McCormick's last tweet was posted on 6:45 p.m. Thursday about his upcoming tour, set to begin in October at the Masonic in San Francisco.
Go get tickets for tour.— Mac (@MacMiller) September 7, 2018
Thundercat
J.I.D.
I’m bringing a band.
The show is going to be special every night.
I wish it started tomorrow.
It starts October 27th.https://t.co/RGYZC5DTza
