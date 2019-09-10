madonna

Madonna bans cellphones at upcoming concerts in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Madonna fans get ready: the original Material Girl will be spending Halloween in San Francisco.

RELATED: San Mateo High School goes phone-free, largest public school in the country to do it

She'll be performing at the Golden Gate Theater on October 31, November 2 and November 4. Tickets go on sale this Friday.

The concerts will be device-free; that means you'll have to put phones and smart accessories in secured pouches and pick them up after the show. If you're caught using them during the concert you'll be escorted out.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscoconcerthalloweenmusicmadonna
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MADONNA
Letter written by Tupac to Madonna to hit the auction block
A look back on Penny Marshall's career
Madonna stops auction of Tupac letter
Madonna defends her anti-Trump speech at Women's March
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chase Center concert, Giants game expected to cause SF traffic delays
Apple expected to unveil new iPhones today
WATCH IN 60: NRA sues SF, PG&E's offer to fire survivors, events at Oracle Park & Chase Center
Trump says he fired national security adviser John Bolton
AccuWeather Forecast: Coolest day moving forward
VIDEO: Robbery suspect fights with employee at LA Best Buy
Fourth and final crewman pulled alive from capsized ship
Show More
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Vasco Road in Byron-area
CA law bars suspensions for talking back to teachers
PG&E caps wildfire payments for individual victims, insurance carriers
Study finds naps are good for your heart
South Bay bicycle owner on a mission to take back what's his
More TOP STORIES News