HOLLYWOOD (KGO) --Do you look just like Meghan Markle? If so, you could be making bank. Companies are reportedly hiring Meghan Markle look-alikes for thousands of dollars.
Talent agencies in both the U.S. and the United Kingdom say Markle impersonators are in high demand. Look-alikes earn between $800 and $1,200 for up to three hours of local work, but they can make up to $20,000 if they're willing to travel out of town, according to Business Insider.
Mirror Images, a California-based celebrity lookalike agency tells Business Insider there's a lot more interest in the U.S. now because Markle is American.
