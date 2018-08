OMG! It seems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are touring Windsor before their big day! Have you spotted them? Send us your snaps! 😍😲 #madametussaudslondon pic.twitter.com/zTjW7lp3Un — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) May 16, 2018

OMG the day has come! We're SO excited to announce that Meghan Markle will be joining Prince Harry at #MadameTussaudsLondon on the 19th of May! Who's ready to hang with the royal couple? 🙋 #RoyalWedding #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/d1swSiAHgz — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) May 9, 2018

Do you look just like Meghan Markle? If so, you could be making bank. Companies are reportedly hiring Meghan Markle look-alikes for thousands of dollars.Talent agencies in both the U.S. and the United Kingdom say Markle impersonators are in high demand. Look-alikes earn between $800 and $1,200 for up to three hours of local work, but they can make up to $20,000 if they're willing to travel out of town, according to Business Insider Mirror Images , a California-based celebrity lookalike agency tells Business Insider there's a lot more interest in the U.S. now because Markle is American.