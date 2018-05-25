MEGHAN MARKLE

Report: Make $800 for a few hours of work if you look like Meghan Markle

Do you look like Meghan Markle? You might be able to earn at least $800 for a few hours of work. Markle impersonators are reportedly in high demand.

HOLLYWOOD (KGO) --
Do you look just like Meghan Markle? If so, you could be making bank. Companies are reportedly hiring Meghan Markle look-alikes for thousands of dollars.

Talent agencies in both the U.S. and the United Kingdom say Markle impersonators are in high demand. Look-alikes earn between $800 and $1,200 for up to three hours of local work, but they can make up to $20,000 if they're willing to travel out of town, according to Business Insider.


Mirror Images, a California-based celebrity lookalike agency tells Business Insider there's a lot more interest in the U.S. now because Markle is American.

