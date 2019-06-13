Arts & Entertainment

Man goes for Guinness World Record by watching 'Avengers: Endgame' 200 times in theaters

Here's something to Marvel at: an Avengers fan claims to have watched "Endgame" 114 times and says he's not planning to stop watching any time soon.

Agustin Alanis from Florida says he is going for the Guinness World Record.

The 30 year old hopes to watch the movie 200 times before it leaves theaters.

Alanis is watching the blockbuster approximately 4-to-5 times every weekend.

Hopefully, he's catching those discounted matinees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmententertainmentmovieworld recordu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
More TOP STORIES News