Man behind Star Wars' C-3PO speaks about character in SF ahead of new film release

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The first person to ever speak in a Star Wars movie held a book signing this weekend at Book Passage in San Francisco.Anthony Daniels' name may not be well recognized, but his character C-3PO certainly is.Many excited fans filled the small space inside the Ferry Building to hear him speak, some dressed as their favorite Star War characters.Daniels told C-3PO's story for the very first time today while signing and selling copies of his book, "I am C-3PO."Daniels joked with the crowd that sci-fi had not always been so popular, mentioning a storied rivalry of the Star Wars franchise."Sci-fi had slightly gone out of vogue. You had the wonky sets of uh, what's that other movie, Star Trek? Anybody like Star Trek?" Daniels said jokingly as several people raised their hands and nodded. "And you right in front of me and you have the nerve to say you like Star Trek? I can't believe it, you people are so insensitive sometimes."One fan asked Daniels that since C-3PO had the first lines in the history of the franchise, whether he would have the last lines too."Ohhhhhhh," Daniels and the crowd smiled and laughed. "Security? Security? Spoiler question, spoiler question. You know the rules. Do you know what I was doing this morning? I was in studio, putting the final touches on a movie you all can see in about six weeks.""Rise of Skywalker" will be released in movie theaters in the United States on Dec. 20, 2019.Disney, which owns the Star Wars brand, is also the parent company of ABC7.