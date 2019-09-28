Maná rocks San Jose, fans fill SAP Center

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- They are considered the most successful and enduring band in Latin Music. And they're in San Jose, for a sold-out concert. They've sold 40 million albums in their three decades at the top of the Latin music world, but to a crowd eager to watch them at the SAP Center, they need no introduction.Their fans are loyal and dedicated. One group even traveled from Idaho to catch the concert. "This band is the biggest band in Mexico, they're just like the Rolling Stones but the Latin Rolling Stones," said Lety Sanchez. "We've seen them three times already, when I saw they were coming to San Jose we came out again and I enjoy when I see her happy," Richard White, another fan who brought his wife.For Rosa Rodriguez-Flores, the love affair has endured for generations. "I went to the first concert, actually here in 1992, I went with my husband and now I'm bringing my son."The band has never shied away from politics, in their recent concert, they urged their mostly-Latino audience to vote for those who support their community."They stand for dreamers, which is something great for us," said Christi Acosta.Maná is playing all over the US until the end of the year as part of their "Rayando el Sol" Tour.