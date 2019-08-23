Marlon Wayans talks character development for Netflix's 'Sextuplets,' plays movie quote game with ABC7's Reggie Aqui

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Marlon Wayans, star of "Scary Movie" and "White Chicks," has a new movie on Netflix called "Sextuplets."
He will also be performing at Tommy T's Comedy Club in Pleasanton from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25.
Wayans chatted with ABC7's Reggie Aqui about the chilly San Francisco weather, why he grew a beard, and also recalled memorable quotes from some of his best films.
Watch the video above to see the entire interview.
