SUPER BOWL

Maroon 5 reportedly performing at halftime of Super Bowl LIII

This is an undated image of Maroon 5. (KGO-TV)

ATLANTA (KGO) --
The band with some of the biggest songs of the past decade will get to perform them on one of the biggest stages. Multiple reports say Maroon 5 will perform the halftime show of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta next February.

The Adam Levine-led group is one of the top selling bands of the last 15 years, with number one hits like "Makes Me Wonder," "Moves Like Jagger," and "Girls Like You."
RELATED: Beyonce pays tribute to Black Panther Party during Super Bowl 50 show
Even so, Billboard says the selection is being met with tepid enthusiasm and what it calls "outright snark" from several corners of the internet.
