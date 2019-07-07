Arts & Entertainment

Martin Charnin, Tony-winning 'Annie' lyricist, dies at 84

Family members announced July 7, 2019, that Broadway actor and "Annie" lyricist Martin Charnin had died. (Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

NEW YORK -- Martin Charnin, who made his Broadway debut playing a Jet in the original "West Side Story" and went on to become a Broadway director and a lyricist who won a Tony Award for the score of the eternal hit "Annie," has died. He was 84.

Charnin's daughter, Sasha Charnin Morrison, announced her father's death Sunday. She said Charnin passed away days after suffering a minor heart attack on Wednesday.


He was a keeper of the "Annie" flame, protective of what he created with songwriter Charles Strouse and book writer Thomas Meehan. The 1977 original won the Tony for best musical and ran for 2,300 performances, inspiring tours and revivals that never went out of style.

Charnin also played Big Deal in the original 1957 production of "West Side Story."

Celebrities and notable figures who have recently passed away
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity deathsbroadway
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
Show More
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
More TOP STORIES News