Arts & Entertainment

Actress Mary Steenburgen's brain became 'musical' after surgical complication

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A medical mystery has plagued Actress Mary Steenburgen for a decade. She's now speaking about how she developed a knack for songwriting because of a surgery complication.

The Academy Award winner recently talked about it with IndieWire. Steenburgen said she had a minor operation on her arm in 2009. When she woke up, she said her brain had turned musical. "I felt strange as soon as the anesthesia started to wear off," Steenburgen told IndieWire. "The best way I can describe it is that it just felt like my brain was only music, and that everything anybody said to me became musical. All of my thoughts became musical. Every street sign became musical. I couldn't get my mind into any other mode."

RELATED: Woman comes out of surgery with different accent

Steenburgen says she struggled with the change psychologically, until she decided to embrace it and started writing songs.

She signed with Universal to become a songwriter. One of her latest compositions is featured in the British movie "Wild Rose," which was released earlier this year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthealthmysterymedicalhollywoodu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for gunman who shot at Fresno family gathering
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont Town Hall
PG&E warns power shutoff could be coming mid-week
WATCH IN 60: Possible PG&E outages, Dreamforce conference, new Stanford hospital
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
AccuWeather forecast: Last day near record warmth this season
All I-80 lanes reopen in Berkeley after deadly crash
Show More
Building A Better Bay Area: Fremont's housing solutions
'Any available unit citywide': Hectic moments as authorities respond to CA 'mass casualty' shooting
Happy Birthday, Mickey Mouse!
Palo Alto city worker dies after being injured on the job
Paradise football team remains undefeated
More TOP STORIES News