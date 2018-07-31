ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease

Alan Alda attends the SeriousFun Children's Network Gala at Pier Sixty on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK --
Actor Alan Alda says he has Parkinson's disease.

Appearing Tuesday on "CBS This Morning," the former "M.A.S.H." star said he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder three and a half years ago. Alda says he expects a tabloid will soon publish a story about his diagnosis.

This 1981 photo shows Jamie Farr, from front left, Harry Morgan, Loretta Swit, William Christopher and, from back from left, Mike Farrell, Alan Alda and David Ogden Stiers.


The 82-year-old says he's not angry and considers it a challenge. Alda says he has acted and given talks since then. He says he could see his thumb twitch in a recent podcast and thought someone would soon do a sad story.

From left to right: Loretta Swit, Mike Farrell, Jamie Farr, Harry Morgan, Alan Alda and William Christopher during the taping of the final episode of "*M*A*S*H" in January 1983.



Alda says revealing his diagnosis might be helpful to others with Parkinson's that there are things they can do.

Alda played a senator who ran for president on "The West Wing" and he also hosted "Scientific American Frontiers" on PBS.
