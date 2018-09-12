EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3590788" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fans of the South Korean boy band BTS got together in Culver City to celebrate the group's fifth anniversary.

Have you heard of the boy band BTS? I’m learning a lot this morning! @BTS_twt is performing in Oakland tonight- and this line to get inside the coliseum started forming Monday night! These fans adore the band! The 7 members sound like they care a lot about their fans. 😘🤗 pic.twitter.com/zTGo9TwE6g — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 12, 2018

Makaela and Lillian of Castro Valley in line for tonight’s @BTS_twt show in Oakland. They got here at 3am which was LATE. The line started forming Monday! #BTS pic.twitter.com/G7JNmlvLP9 — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 12, 2018

Fans of the South Korean boy band BTS started camping out Monday night for a Wednesday night concert at Oakland's Oracle Arena.Those in line say they really connect with the band's positive messages and life lessons."They make really good music and they are seven humble guys. They do so much for us we just want to give back to them. They give us life advice through their music and they teach us how to love ourselves and feel confident with ourselves and it's a really powerful message theysend to their fans. That's why we love them. Not just because of their looks," said Junior Saeturn of Sacramento.Most of the fans in line have tickets to the show, but they are standing in line to get a good spot in the first come, first served pit in front of the stage.One woman in line says she doesn't have tickets to the show, she is just here to buy shirts. She says they sold out of shirts at the Los Angeles show. She plans to spend about $900 on BTS merchandise.The parking lot opens at 10:00 a.m. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 .m. Fans say they have had Door Dash bringing them food while they wait in line. They have passed the time getting to know other fans in line. And watching BTS videos on YouTube of course.