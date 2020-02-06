Oscars

Oscars 2020: Mayes C. Rubeo makes history as first Latina nominee for Best Costume Design

HOLLYWOOD -- There was a "first" at this year's Oscar nomination announcement: Mayes C. Rubeo is the first Latina ever nominated for a Best Costume Design Oscar. Rubeo is nominated for her work in writer-director Taika Waititi's "Jojo Rabbit. "

Rubeo likes to get creative when she's putting together the wardrobes for the cast members in her movies. She and her team searched far and wide, and used fabrics new and old, when making their eclectic choices for this film.

"I went through my collection of textiles that I own throughout the years, and get the best ones appropriate for the fashion period," said Rubeo. "We went to a vintage store in Berlin, then in Rome, in L.A., in Prague, everywhere. "

Rubeo grew up in Mexico, then came to L.A. and studied costuming at Los Angeles Trade Technical College and UCLA.

In her two decade career, she's worked on films as varied as Mel Gibson's "Apocalypto", and Marvel's "Thor: Ragnarok", with her "Jojo Rabbit" director, Taika Waititi.

One thing is clear: Rubeo enjoys taking risks.

"I do, I've very instinctive in my life. I follow my gut feeling," said Rubeo. "The moment that I divert from that, things go wrong. So I learned to really follow my instinct and go for it and it has always worked for me."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsaward showsacademy awardsmoviesmovie newsaward
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Oscars 2020 Live: When are they, where can I watch?
Oscar winner named Oscar? Yes, it's happened
Oscarmetrics: Mathematician Creates Method to Predict Oscar Winners
Ex-NFL player behind Oscar-nominated short film 'Hair Love'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Nearly 200 coronavirus evacuees arrive at Travis AFB
South Bay school district monitoring coronavirus symptoms
Lawrence Livermore Lab researchers examining coronavirus
49ers clear out locker room, reflect on season
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
WATCH IN 60: Coronavirus evacuees in Bay Area, Impeachment protests, El Farolito best in CA
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
Show More
SF Democrats not at all surprised by impeachment vote
Wisconsin confirms 1st case of coronavirus, 12th in US
Here's what pregnant woman should know about coronavirus
Keanu Reeves spotted filming 'Matrix 4' in SF
New CA bill would allow you take up to 3 driver's license photos
More TOP STORIES News