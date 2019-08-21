Arts & Entertainment

Cast visits Midday Live to discuss 'Wicked' returning to Bay Area

SAN JOSE (KGO) -- Wicked is currently playing at San Jose's Center for the Performing Arts and two of its stars, Sharon Sachs and Tom Flynn, came in studio to discuss the musical with ABC7's Reggie Aqui and Kristen Sze who has a surprise for them!

Watch ABC7's "Midday Live" every weekday at 11 a.m., right after "The View." You can also stream it live or watch it on the ABC7 News App.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan joseentertainmenttheatermusical
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small plane crashes after taking off from Livermore airport
Suspect at large after brazen daylight shooting in SF
Jet catches fire in Oroville, 10 aboard unhurt
White nationalist group posts fliers at SJSU
Pilot shares story of survival after plane crashes into ocean near Half Moon Bay
Parts of Bay Area may bake in the upper 90s for 7 days
Ghost Ship defense team still hopes for verdict
Show More
Instagram users falling for privacy policy hoax
Teen sues Fresno PD using video of officer punching him multiple times
Ontario woman's suicide notes detail plan to kill her 2 daughters: police
'Jabbrrbox' personal workspaces come to Oakland Airport
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2019 cast revealed
More TOP STORIES News