Megan Thee Stallion shooting: Rap artist Tory Lanez charged with shooting singer's feet at party

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Rap artist Tory Lanez has been charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion at a party in the Hollywood Hills in July, officials said Thursday.

Stallion was shot in the feet at a party in the Hollywood Hills on July 12. She initially declined to name the suspect but later publicly said it was Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Thursday said Lanez has been charged "with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm - personal use of a firearm - and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The defendant also faces a gun allegation and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury."

Lanez is scheduled for arraignment on Oct. 13.

If convicted of all charges, Lanez faces a maximum of 22 years and eight months in state prison.

The DA's office says the shooting happened after Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. She got out of the vehicle and that's when he allegedly fired several times at feet, wounding her.



DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
