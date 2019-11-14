Arts & Entertainment

Fans upset after singer Melanie Martinez cancels Oakland show at the last minute

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Music fans in Oakland are upset after singer Melanie Martinez canceled her performance at the Fox Theater.

ABC7 news spoke with a fan who says some people had been lining up since 7 o' clock yesterday morning. "There was a girl next to me I know she had a breakdown," said one fan named Angelica. "And there were a lot of parents that were extremely upset. They were yelling at Fox's security."

Concert goers got word of the cancellation just 10 minutes before the doors were supposed to open.

The Theater posted online, saying Martinez was sick and the show has been "postponed". They told ticket holders to keep their tickets and updates would be sent via e-mail.



In a statement posted on the Fox Theater's website, Martinez says she's heartbroken not to perform, "We have made every attempt to try to get me at a performable level. I am sending all of my love to those of you who were coming tonight and please know that I'm working every second to heal my body as fast as I can."
