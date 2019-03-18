Golden State Warriors

Metallica, San Francisco Symphony to hold first concert at Chase Center

EMBED <>More Videos

The first concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco will be local legends Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The first concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco will be local legends Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony.

The show is scheduled for September 6.

VIDEO: This is what premium suites in Warriors' Chase Center will look like

On Saturday ABC7's "After the Game" was the first broadcast ever done from the Chase Center, and it couldn't have been a more fitting night for the occasion - The Warriors beat the Thunder and clinched a playoff birth for the seventh consecutive season. (That's a franchise record, by the way!)

See more stories, photos and videos on the Golden State Warriors.





Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscoconcertnbametallicagolden state warriorsmusicconstructionbasketballwarrior games
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
OVER IT: A drone view of the Golden State Warrior's Chase Center
By the numbers: A look at Warriors' Chase Center in SF
'After the Game' inside Warriors' Chase Center on ABC7
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Durant returns; Bogut to debut for Warriors
Surging Spurs face tough test from Warriors
ABC7 Sports makes first-ever broadcast from Warriors' Chase Center
This is what suites will look like in Warriors new arena
TOP STORIES
3 dead in Netherlands tram shooting, mayor says
East Bay father and principal on life support after 'domestic altercation'
Parking program for homeless to start at Oakland churches
Accuweather Forecast: Spring warmth tapers
3 sickened after strong odor reported at San Jose post office
French experts see clear links in Boeing crashes
WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019
Show More
March Madness brackets: How to play the ESPN Tournament Challenge
Deer Park facility fire could take 2 days to burn out
VIDEO: 7-year-old SoCal girl sings for Celine Dion
Beto O'Rourke sets high-water mark for Dems with $6.1 million in 1st day of campaign
DNA links suspect to 1999 cold case murders of 2 teenage girls, police say
More TOP STORIES News