Metallica, San Francisco Symphony to hold first concert at Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The first concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco will be local legends Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony.The show is scheduled for September 6.On Saturday ABC7's "After the Game" was the first broadcast ever done from the Chase Center, and it couldn't have been a more fitting night for the occasion - The Warriors beat the Thunder and clinched a playoff birth for the seventh consecutive season. (That's a franchise record, by the way!)