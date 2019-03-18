Metallica, San Francisco Symphony to hold first concert at Chase Center

The show is scheduled for September 6.
On Saturday ABC7's "After the Game" was the first broadcast ever done from the Chase Center, and it couldn't have been a more fitting night for the occasion - The Warriors beat the Thunder and clinched a playoff birth for the seventh consecutive season. (That's a franchise record, by the way!)
It’s official. Lars on stage with Michael Tilson Thomas #abc7now pic.twitter.com/Mf716MUTgf— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 18, 2019
Lightyears? pic.twitter.com/GbfOM39VFX— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) March 18, 2019
First concert at Chase Center? #abc7now A local act... #Warriors President Rick Welts announces #metallica and #SanFranciscoSymphony 9/6 pic.twitter.com/0luPRUXeVM— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 18, 2019
Joe Lacob and #Warriors announcing entertainment at Chase Center. 200 events per year. 172 days from opening event. #abc7now pic.twitter.com/Kv67md6ldR— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) March 18, 2019