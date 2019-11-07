Arts & Entertainment

Michael Bublé coming to San Francisco, announces new North American concert tour

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Four-time Grammy Award-winning singer Michael Bublé is coming back to San Francisco.

He just announced more than two dozen new tour dates. That includes a stop at Chase Center on May 5, 2020. Other stops include, Anaheim on May 2, Fresno on May 3, and Last Vegas on May 9.

The new tour comes after Bublé released a new album earlier this year titled "Love."

RELATED: 2019 American Music Awards nominees: See the full list, how to vote

Members of Bublé's Bungalow-B fan club can buy tickets starting November 12. Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 18.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscoconcertlive musicmusicmusic newsu.s. & worldchase center
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dense fog creates hazardous commute in Bay Area
AccuWeather forecast: Foggy start, afternoon warming trend
BART hero who pulled man from tracks to appear on 'Midday Live'
WATCH IN 60: Teacher talks viral video, Raiders to honor BART hero
Father killed in Orinda Halloween shooting leaves behind 3-year-old daughter
Target holding 2-day preview Black Friday sale this weekend
China says Beijing, US to lift tariff hikes as talks advance
Show More
San Francisco District Attorney race still too close to call
Former Twitter employees charged in Saudi spy scandal
16-year-old arrested in connection with fatal Antioch shooting
Kincade Fire in Sonoma County 100 percent contained
2019 Bay Area Election Results
More TOP STORIES News