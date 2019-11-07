SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Four-time Grammy Award-winning singer Michael Bublé is coming back to San Francisco.
He just announced more than two dozen new tour dates. That includes a stop at Chase Center on May 5, 2020. Other stops include, Anaheim on May 2, Fresno on May 3, and Last Vegas on May 9.
The new tour comes after Bublé released a new album earlier this year titled "Love."
RELATED: 2019 American Music Awards nominees: See the full list, how to vote
Members of Bublé's Bungalow-B fan club can buy tickets starting November 12. Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 18.
Michael Bublé coming to San Francisco, announces new North American concert tour
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More