Arts & Entertainment

Michael Bublé coming to San Francisco, announces new North American concert tour

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Four-time Grammy Award-winning singer Michael Bublé is coming back to San Francisco.

He just announced more than two dozen new tour dates. That includes a stop at Chase Center on May 5, 2020. Other stops include, Anaheim on May 2, Fresno on May 3, and Last Vegas on May 9.

The new tour comes after Bublé released a new album earlier this year titled "Love."

RELATED: 2019 American Music Awards nominees: See the full list, how to vote

Members of Bublé's Bungalow-B fan club can buy tickets starting November 12. Tickets go on sale to the general public on November 18.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan franciscoconcertlive musicmusicmusic newsu.s. & worldchase center
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
BART hero employee opens up about miracle rescue
PG&E reports $1.6B loss last quarter, expects $6B in wildfire costs
BURGLARY FAIL: Caught on camera falling through ceiling
AccuWeather forecast: Foggy start, afternoon warming trend
Dense fog creates hazardous commute in Bay Area
WATCH IN 60: Teacher talks viral video, Raiders to honor BART hero
Father killed in Orinda Halloween shooting leaves behind 3-year-old daughter
Show More
Target holding 2-day preview Black Friday sale this weekend
More than 2M pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal
Judge orders Trump to pay $2M for charity foundation misuse
China says Beijing, US to lift tariff hikes as talks advance
San Francisco District Attorney race still too close to call
More TOP STORIES News