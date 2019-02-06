SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Bay Area musician, filmmaker and activist Michael Franti has released a new song which brings focus to gun violence in our country. "The Flower," featuring Victoria Canal, is a song that hopes to inspire healing and hope through victims of gun violence and advocate for tougher gun laws. It is a powerful message connected to a heartfelt video portraying the people who have been effected by gun violence.
