Musician Michael Franti has a new song, 'The Flower' which focuses on gun violence prevention

Michael Franti's new album, "Stay Human," has a song that is bringing focus on gun violence prevention. (Michael Franti)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Bay Area musician, filmmaker and activist Michael Franti has released a new song which brings focus to gun violence in our country. "The Flower," featuring Victoria Canal, is a song that hopes to inspire healing and hope through victims of gun violence and advocate for tougher gun laws. It is a powerful message connected to a heartfelt video portraying the people who have been effected by gun violence.

Watch the video above for a look at Franti's interview on ABC7's "Midday Live" with his thoughts on the new album.

