Michelle Obama to visit with Silicon Valley group during Friday's book tour

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be making a stop in the South Bay on Friday night for her much anticipated book tour. (KGO-TV)

Carlos Saucedo
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be making a stop in the South Bay on Friday night for her much-anticipated book tour.

Mrs. Obama will also be paying a special visit to a Silicon Valley non-profit that helps build civic engagement and leadership.

The former First Lady's likeness shines bright on SAP Center's electronic marquee in downtown San Jose.

Friday's event is billed as an "intimate conversation" with Michelle Obama, meant to highlight her new best-selling memoir "Becoming." Her tour has already made stops in other cities to much fanfare.

Before the event, Obama will meet with young leaders at Seven Trees Library and Community Center in San Jose.

"We're super excited to have her come, role up her sleeves as a staff alumnus of the program," said CEO of Public Allies, Jaime Uzeta.

Public Allies is a national organization that works to develop diverse community leaders across the country, including in the Bay Area, and is a group near and dear to Obama's heart.

"She helped shaped the organization, that's why she talks about it in her book, and she's proof of our mission," said Uzeta.

Obama will join the Silicon Valley chapter of Public Allies for a leadership training Friday afternoon, where she will meet with young participants.

"Her engagement is an inspiration and I think it helps all of them want to strive and do more, and be more effective and make their country even more equitable," added Uzeta.

The main event at the SAP center starts at 8:00 p.m.
