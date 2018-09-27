Mickey Mouse exhibition preview opens in Chicago Saturday

CHICAGO --Mickey Mouse is celebrating his 90th anniversary and Chicago is joining in on the party this Saturday.
There's a sweeping exhibit featuring all the ways Mickey and his creator, Walt Disney, have influenced pop culture and the media over the decades.
Chicago is getting an exclusive preview beginning this weekend at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, before the show heads to New York in November.
Chicago was Walt Disney's hometown. The pop-up exhibit will be on view through Oct. 25.
Disney is the parent company of ABC7.