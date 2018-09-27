ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Mickey Mouse exhibition preview opens in Chicago Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

Mickey Mouse is celebrating his 90th anniversary, and you can join the party starting this Saturday here in Chicago!

CHICAGO --
Mickey Mouse is celebrating his 90th anniversary and Chicago is joining in on the party this Saturday.

There's a sweeping exhibit featuring all the ways Mickey and his creator, Walt Disney, have influenced pop culture and the media over the decades.

Chicago is getting an exclusive preview beginning this weekend at the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, before the show heads to New York in November.

Chicago was Walt Disney's hometown. The pop-up exhibit will be on view through Oct. 25.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentartdisneymickey mouseChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Marty Balin, founder of Jefferson Airplane, dies at 76
Man arrested on drug charges at Cher's Malibu home
Crazy Funny Asians, Bloody Mary Festival and SF Music Day: 3 SF events for the weekend
Oakland weekend guide: Kraken Con, Oaktoberfest, and more
'Dancing with the Stars' Season 27 begins on a high note
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
South Bay sexual assault hotline sees uptick following Blasey Ford's testimony
Mistaken rideshare sucker-punch leaves East Bay man hospitalized
Vigilant citizen documents shocking drug 'madness' for months in SF
Salesforce Transit Center shoring system design almost complete
SHOT & LEFT FOR DEAD: Rep. Speier recounts Jonestown massacre
Retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy speaks in Sacramento
Protester who confronted Flake: 'Everyone had an impact'
VIDEO: Rep. Speier opens up about Jonestown massacre
Show More
Marty Balin, founder of Jefferson Airplane, dies at 76
Here's what Facebook is doing to address major security issue
Who is Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh's high school friend?
VIDEO: Protesters confront Sen. Flake in elevator
Crash shuts down Highway 4 in Discovery Bay
More News