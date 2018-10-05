REALITY TELEVISION

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino from 'Jersey Shore' sentenced to 8 months in tax case, brother gets 2 years

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino arrives at the LA Premiere of "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" on Thursday, March 29, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

NEWARK, New Jersey --
Reality TV star Michael "The Situation" Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to tax evasion charges.

The cast member of MTV's "Jersey Shore" pleaded guilty in January.

Sorrentino was greeted by his castmates on Friday as he arrived at court.

Sorrentino's attorney was seeking probation, while the government wanted him to receive a 14-month term.

Sorrentino's brother, Marc, also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Both brothers pleaded guilty in January after being charged in 2014 with multiple tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income.

Michael Sorrentino appeared on all six seasons of the show that ran from 2009 to 2012 and followed the lives of rowdy housemates in the New Jersey town of Seaside Heights.

He and other cast members reunited this spring for "Jersey Shore Family Vacation."
