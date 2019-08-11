Arts & Entertainment

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth split after less than year of marriage

LOS ANGELES -- Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth have separated after less than a year of marriage.

A representative for the singer said Saturday the pair decided a break was best while they focus on "themselves and careers."

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who starred in "The Hunger Games" films, have been an on-and-off again couple for more than a decade.

They married in December.

The representative said the pair will remain "dedicated parents to all of their animals they share." They requested privacy.

The entertainers both starred in the 2010 romantic drama "The Last Song."

The split was first reported Saturday by People magazine.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelescelebritycelebrity breakupmiley cyrus
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Glamping' gaining popularity amid Bay Area housing crisis
EXCLUSIVE: School board president talks about controversial mural at SF high school
A look at Northern California's first (legal) tiny house community
Police identify suspect in SJ State gun scare
Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in Manhattan jail, officials say
Epstein suicide prompts conspiracy theories, skepticism
Bomb squad gives all clear after Milpitas Walmart evacuated
Show More
Enhanced security measures taking center stage at San Jose Jazz Summer Fest
Alleged victims, politicians react to Jeffrey Epstein's suicide
Teens create podcast to help peers navigate through mental health, hardship
7-month-old dog recovering after being dragged behind truck
Warehouse fire impacts businesses in Oakland
More TOP STORIES News