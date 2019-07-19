Disneyland's Millennium Falcon ride welcomes 1 millionth 'flight crew' six weeks after opening

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A milestone for Disneyland!
Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened just about six weeks ago - and the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run has already become one of the park's most popular attractions.
Earlier this week it welcomed its 1 millionth "flight crew."
The Ridgeway family from Ocean Springs, Miss. were the millionth group to experience the ride.
In celebration, they were treated to blue milk for a celebratory toast.
