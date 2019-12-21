Arts & Entertainment

Millions flock to theaters for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,' final episode in epic saga

It's not yet Christmas, but for Star Wars fans, this weekend is like Christmas, New Year's, and a sighting of Halley's Comet all wrapped up in one.

Millions of fans flocked to theaters for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," which released Friday. After 42 years, it's the end of an era: this is the ninth and final installment in the epic series.

Thursday's opening night preview raked in an estimated $40 million in North America, the fifth biggest Thursday night opening ever.

"That's what 'Star Wars' is all about at its core. It's just like bringing people together just for this one story that we all rallied behind," said Theo Brown, a fan who went to the premiere.

Experts said the franchise's secret to success spans decades.

"Star Wars is the unique property that benefits from the nostalgia of older viewers and the interest level from younger viewers. It hits all categories," said Matt Belloni, editorial director, The Hollywood Reporter.

Disney CEO Bob Iger tweeted that even troops overseas get to share in the excitement with us.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviedisneymovie premierestar wars
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community rallies behind Menlo Park parents, both fighting cancer
Bay Area stores prepare for Super Saturday holiday shoppers
Crane crash causes gridlock on Hwy 237 in San Jose
Only on 7: Parents of SF defendant in Italian police officer's death discuss strategy with I-Team
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, cloudy skies, then showers tonight
Heartwarming reunions fill SFO's arrivals terminal
Ameritech Financial CEO pleads guilty to wire fraud, money laundering
Show More
Sonoma Sheriff releases video of deadly arrest
Police investigate death of 7-year-old boy at San Rafael elementary school
Driver hit girl because she believed she was Mexican: Police
'Togo' a new Disney classic.
Alameda Co. food bank $2.5 million short of fundraising goal
More TOP STORIES News