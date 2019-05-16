Arts & Entertainment

Millions to miss work after 'Game of Thrones' finale, poll finds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The "Game of Thrones" series finale is this weekend and millions of people are going to miss work because of it!

The final battle for the Iron Throne will air on HBO this Sunday and, according to a poll by The Workforce Institute at Kronos, 10 million people plan to call out.

About 17 million others said they would arrive late, work remotely, or be less productive.
