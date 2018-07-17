A model made headlines as she strutted down the runway during a Sports Illustrated fashion show while breastfeeding her 5-month-old baby.Despite breastfeeding in public being a divisive topic, this model is receiving praise from mothers all over the world.Wearing a metallic gold, one-shouldered bikini, Mara Martin hit the runway with the most valuable accessory, her daughter Aria.Baby Aria wore blue headphones to protect her ears from the thumping music and enormous cheers, which greeted them down the runway.Monday morning, Martin wrote on Instragram, "I can't believe I am waking up to headlines with me and my daughter in them for doing something I do every day. I'm so grateful to be able to share this message, and hopefully normalize breastfeeding, and also show others that women CAN DO IT ALL!"According to Martin's friends, the model originally thought she would just carry Aria as she walked the runway, but Aria was hungry, so she did what came naturally.Thousands of moms took to social media to applaud the model's decision."You look incredible! Thank you for doing your part to normalize feeding our children!" Ella Nora said.Martin hopes that one day no one will make a fuss over women breastfeeding their children."I can't believe it is a headline because it shouldn't be a headline. My story of being a mother and feeding her while walking is just that," Martin said.