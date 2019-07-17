cominguproses

'Modern Family' star Sarah Hyland, 'Bachelor in Paradise' bartender Wells Adams engaged

By Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK -- Two ABC stars are getting married! Modern Family star Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise announced their engagement Tuesday on Instagram.

Adams, 35, posted a video of the proposal on the beach.



He could be seen down on one knee and then an enthusiastic Hyland, 28, leapt into his arms and kissed him.

They also shared pictures of the beautiful ring on Hyland's finger.



Hyland and Adams started chatting with each other on Twitter in 2016, and announced that they were a couple in October 2017. Adams moved to Los Angeles to be with Hyland in August of last year.

So far, there is no word yet on when and where their wedding will take place.

Hyland has played Haley Dunphy on ABC's Modern Family since it began in 2009. It will end its 11-season run in 2020.

Adams was a contestant on season 12 (JoJo Fletcher's season) of the The Bachelorette in 2016. He also appeared on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise before returning in seasons four and five as its bartender. He will continue his role as bartender for the upcoming sixth season of the show, premiering on August 5th on ABC!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbachelor in paradiseengagementthe bachelorettemarriagemodern familycominguproses
COMINGUPROSES
Luke steals the show on 'The Bachelorette: The Men Tell All'
'Bachelorette' Hannah reveals who was in the windmill
4 rose stunner on 'Bachelorette' hometown dates
'Bachelorette' villain makes it to the hometown dates
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News